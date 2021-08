Marcell Jacobs declared 2021 as “the year of Italy” following his second gold at Tokyo 2020 in the men’s 4x100m relay on Friday. Jacobs, 26, powered to a surprise gold in 9.80 seconds in the men’s 100m final before combining with Lorenzo Patta, Eseosa Desalu and Filippo Tortu to win Italy’s first medal in the relay since London 1948. […]