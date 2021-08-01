Report: Suns' Chris Paul declines $44.2M player option to become unrestricted free agent
Point guard Chris Paul, who led the Phoenix Suns to the NBA Finals, has declined a player option of $44.2 million, according to The Athletic.
The Athletic reported Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul has declined a player option of $44.2 million.
The Suns are reportedly optimistic that the veteran guard will return to Phoenix