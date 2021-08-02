Chris Broussard analyzes the Russell Westbrook – Lakers trade and predicts Kawhi Leonard’s future in L.A. I THE HERD

Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest NBA news and free agency frenzy, including his reaction to the Russell Westbrook - Los Angeles Lakers trade and Kawhi Leonard rejecting his player option. Broussard explains why he gives the Lakers a 'puncher's chance' of winning the Finals despite adding Westbrook to their 'Big 3,' including the keys to success in L.A. Hear why he feels the Brooklyn Nets should be the favorites to win it all.