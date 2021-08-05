Holly Bradshaw makes British Olympic history with bronze in women’s pole vault and ends long wait for medal, Dina Asher-Smith makes return to action
Holly Bradshaw made British Olympic history as she secured a bronze in the women's pole vault in Tokyo. On a day that also saw Dina Asher-Smith return to action, Bradshaw finished behind American Katie Nageotte and the Russia Olympic Committee's Anzhelika Sidorova. Bradshaw, 29, is the first British athlete to win a pole vault medal