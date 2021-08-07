Opinion: Gold is great, but USA Basketball can't keep counting on Kevin Durant at Olympics
Published
Unless the best American players believe USA Basketball is worth their time going forward, Olympic gold can't always be assumed.
Published
Unless the best American players believe USA Basketball is worth their time going forward, Olympic gold can't always be assumed.
The NBA star embossed his legacy just by showing up in Tokyo. Then he won his third straight gold medal.
Kevin Durant became a three-time Olympic gold medalist, but that's not the only hardware at stake at the Tokyo Olympics.