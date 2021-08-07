Former MLB player Omar Vizquel sued by bat boy, accused of sexual harassment
Published
Former MLB player Omar Vizquel was sued by a former Birmingham Barons bat boy over alleged sexual harassment.
Published
Former MLB player Omar Vizquel was sued by a former Birmingham Barons bat boy over alleged sexual harassment.
A former Birmingham Barons bat boy has filed a civil lawsuit against longtime major league player Omar Vizquel, accusing him of..
Vizquel was managing the White Sox's Double-A affiliate in 2019