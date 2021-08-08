Tokyo Olympics: Jason Kenny becomes GB's most successful Olympian with keirin gold
Published
Jason Kenny becomes Great Britain's most successful male Olympian of all time as he successfully defends his men's keirin title at Tokyo 2020.Full Article
Published
Jason Kenny becomes Great Britain's most successful male Olympian of all time as he successfully defends his men's keirin title at Tokyo 2020.Full Article
Kenny’s victory secured his seventh Games gold, and his ninth overall medal makes him the most decorated Olympian in British..
Team GB's Jason Kenny has become the most decorated British Olympian ever, winning his seventh gold medal with victory in the men's..