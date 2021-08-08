Tokyo Olympics: Brazil beat Spain with extra time goal to retain gold in men’s football - WATCH
After winning their first Olympic gold at Rio 2016, Brazil defeated Spain 2-1 to retain their Olympics gold.Full Article
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are finally coming to a close Sunday after four years of anticipation, an extra year of COVID delays and a..
Brazil retained their Olympic men's football title as substitute Malcom struck the winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain after extra..