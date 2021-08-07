Brazil retain Olympic football gold medal as Dani Alves cements status as most decorated player in history with victory over Spain at Tokyo 2020
Brazil beat Spain 2-1 to retain their Olympic football gold medal at Tokyo 2020 on Saturday. The 2016 champions outlasted the side who were expected to be their biggest challengers and snatched a winner in extra-time. Brazil took the lead through Matheus Cunha in first-half stoppage time. However, they were pegged back by a stunning