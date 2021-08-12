Great Britain’s silver in men’s 4x100m relay at Tokyo Olympics under threat as CJ Ujah is provisionally suspended for alleged doping breach
Great Britain sprinter CJ Ujah, who was part of the men's 4x100m relay team that won silver at the Tokyo Olympics has been provisionally suspended for an alleged doping breach. The 27-year-old was part of the British quartet, alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake who were pipped to the gold by Italy.