England v India: Mark Wood dismisses KL Rahul early on day four
Published
Watch as Mark Wood dismisses KL Rahul early on day four of the second Test at Lord's, forcing the India batsman into hitting an edge towards Jos Buttler.Full Article
Published
Watch as Mark Wood dismisses KL Rahul early on day four of the second Test at Lord's, forcing the India batsman into hitting an edge towards Jos Buttler.Full Article
Watch as India's KL Rahul earns the first Lord's century of his career with a boundary off England's Mark Wood on day one of the..