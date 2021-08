Erling Haaland has been backed to get even better ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s DFL-Supercup showdown with Bayern Munich. Haaland is Dortmund’s outstanding star, having scored 62 goals in 61 games in all competitions since his debut for the club in January 2020. Of players in Europe’s top five leagues, only Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski (74 in 63) has scored […]