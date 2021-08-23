Quarterback Carson Wentz 'optimistic' after return to Indianapolis Colts practice Monday
Published
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz did not participate in 11-on-11 portion of practice but took most of 7-on-7 snaps after missing three weeks.
Published
Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz did not participate in 11-on-11 portion of practice but took most of 7-on-7 snaps after missing three weeks.
Quarterback Carson Wentz was one of three Indianapolis Colts players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.