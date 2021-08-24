Arsenal to revive interest in Manchester United transfer target Kieran Trippier but need Atletico Madrid to drop price tag after spending £129m on signings
Arsenal will reportedly revive their interest in Kieran Trippier following their poor start to the season. The Gunners are the biggest spenders in the Premier League so far this summer, splashing out £129million on the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard. Their focus has been on signing younger players, but their start […]