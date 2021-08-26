Harry Kane outcome ‘blows title race wide open’ for Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United as Harry Redknapp insists Man City are still ‘short’ and Tottenham can make top four
Published
Harry Kane staying at Tottenham will have a dramatic effect on the Premier League table this season, insists ex-Spurs manager Harry Redknapp. The three-time Golden Boot winner ruled out a summer exit on Wednesday, ending weeks of speculation about a move to Manchester City. Kane wanted to join the Premier League champions and many expected […]Full Article