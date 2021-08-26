Man City considering move for Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo after missing out on Harry Kane, with Premier League champions ‘willing to offer Juventus star £12.8million-a-year’
Manchester City are open to the possibility of signing Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to reports, after missing out on Harry Kane. City remain keen on replacing club record goalscorer Sergio Aguero in their squad, with a move for Ronaldo hotting up after their failed bid for Kane. The Tottenham striker and England […]Full Article