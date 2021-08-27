Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy has appeared in court after being charged with four counts of rape at his home - and a second man has been arrested during the investigationsFull Article
Second man arrested in investigation into Benjamin Mendy rape allegations
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Man City suspend Mendy after player is charged with four counts of rape
Manchester City have suspended Benjamin Mendy pending an investigation after Cheshire Constabulary charged the player with four..
SoccerNews.com
Benjamin Mendy suspended by Man City amid police investigation after France defender charged with four counts of rape
Benjamin Mendy has been suspended by Manchester City pending a police investigation, the Premier League club has announced. Mendy,..
talkSPORT