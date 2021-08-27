Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly can’t take No.7 shirt at Manchester United due to Premier League rules, unless Edinson Cavani leaves or club seek ‘special dispensation’
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly going to face a battle if he’s to reclaim his iconic No.7 shirt at Manchester United. The Portuguese footballing icon has decided to return home to the club at which he first became a global superstar, with the deal officially confirmed on Friday. When fans started to ponder the question of his shirt […]Full Article