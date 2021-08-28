What shirt number will Cristiano Ronaldo take at Manchester United? Will CR7 be given old No.7 number by Edinson Cavani?

What shirt number will Cristiano Ronaldo take at Manchester United? Will CR7 be given old No.7 number by Edinson Cavani?

talkSPORT

Published

Cristiano Ronaldo has re-signed for Manchester United from Juventus and made a sensational return to Old Trafford. The Portuguese icon has decided to return home to the club at which he first became a global superstar, with the deal officially confirmed on Friday. When fans started to ponder the question of his shirt number, the immediate reaction was to […]

Full Article