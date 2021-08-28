Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku set to resume goalscoring battle as Manchester United hero second favourite to get Golden Boot alongside Mohamed Salah
New Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo has moved into joint second place in the Premier League top scorer odds this season, with only Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku ahead. Ronaldo's spectacular return to Old Trafford was announced on Friday evening after intense speculation he was set to depart Juventus for United's rivals Manchester City. Signing a two-year