Tottenhamâ€™s transfer business set to continue as club â€˜agree feeâ€™ for Barcelona right-back Emerson Royal, who reportedly rejected Arsenal
After much uncertainty and turmoil surrounding Tottenham at the beginning of the transfer window, the club are set to end their excellent summer by bringing in one more player. According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have reached an agreement with Barcelona for right-back Emerson Royal. The deal is reportedly set to be worth â‚¬30million (Â£25.7m), including [â€¦]Full Article