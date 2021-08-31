Chelsea signed Claude Makelele, who was linked with Manchester United, when the deal seemed off – can Premier League club do the same with Saul Niguez?
Published
Chelsea’s hopes of signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez before the transfer window deadline appear to be all over. The 26-year-old, who’s been with Atleti since he was a boy, has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Manchester United also an option. However, it was reported at the weekend […]Full Article