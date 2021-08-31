Atletico Madrid holding shock talks with Barcelona over return for Antoine Griezmann on loan as Spanish giants prepare for Saul’s departure to Chelsea
Atletico Madrid are in Deadline Day talks with Barcelona over a shock return for Antoine Griezmann. The France international has been criticised for struggling to rediscover the form of his Atleti days at Camp Nou. The 30-year-old has netted just 35 goals in 101 appearances for La Blaugrana since his blockbuster £103million transfer from the