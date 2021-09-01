The Frenchman first joined Atleti ahead of the 2014/15 season and made his debut on August 10, 2014 during the Spanish Super Cup, which the club wonFull Article
Antoine Griezmann makes shock Atletico Madrid return from Barcelona
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
La Liga: Antoine Griezmann makes shock Atletico Madrid return from Barcelona
Zee News
Antoine Griezmann is Atletico's club's all-time fifth top scorer with 133 goals in 257 matches.
-
Deadline Day gave transfer window fitting end as Manchester United confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo, Arsenal and Chelsea left it late, Kylian Mbappe drama unfolded and Antoine Griezmann made shock return
talkSPORT
-
Griezmann returns to Atletico Madrid: How does he compare to the player that left?
SoccerNews.com
-
BREAKING NEWS: Griezmann makes shock Atletico Madrid return from Barcelona
SoccerNews.com
-
Atletico Madrid complete stunning Deadline Day loan move for Antoine Griezmann, can buy forward next summer for £80m less than sold – will Barcelona man become next Luis Suarez?
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
Barcelona to save £600,000-a-week as Antoine Griezmann secures Atletico Madrid return
Daily Star
Barcelona have been pushing to lower their wage bill before the end of the transfer window - and it has seen them send Antoine..