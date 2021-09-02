Joel Klatt discusses Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan, Steve Sarkisian’s impact on Texas, UCLA & USC I THE HERD

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the biggest college football headlines and Week 1 matchups. Klatt reflects on Jim Harbaugh's time in Michigan and whether this season is do-or-die for him in Ann Arbor. Hear what Klatt has to say about what Steve Sarkisian brings to the table at Texas and predicts the Longhorns' season. Klatt also shares who's the currently best team in Los Angeles between USC and UCLA.