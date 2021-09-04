Baylor women's hoops drops 'Lady' from name
Published
The Baylor women's basketball team has dropped "Lady" from its nickname "in an effort to be more consistent with the current nomenclature of the other 18 Baylor sport programs."Full Article
Published
The Baylor women's basketball team has dropped "Lady" from its nickname "in an effort to be more consistent with the current nomenclature of the other 18 Baylor sport programs."Full Article
The Baylor women's basketball team is dropping "Lady" from its nickname and will go by the Bears, like all the school's athletic..