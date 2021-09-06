United States men's national soccer team not panicking after drawing with Canada in World Cup qualifying
Published
The USMNT has played to two undesired results with back-to-back draws to open Concacaf qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
Published
The USMNT has played to two undesired results with back-to-back draws to open Concacaf qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.
The U.S. men's soccer team and Canada are battling it out at Nissan Stadium Sunday night in the FIFA World Cup qualifying game...
Watch VideoThey move from place to place at a moment's notice in a desperate bid to evade the Taliban — girls whose lives are in..