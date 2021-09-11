Emma Raducanu makes history by winning US Open at 18 with victory over Leylah Fernandez

Emma Raducanu makes history by winning US Open at 18 with victory over Leylah Fernandez

Daily Star

Published

British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu had already rewritten the record books by becoming the first qualifier to reach the women's singles US Open final, where she took on Leylah Fernandez

Full Article