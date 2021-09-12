WSL highlights - Chelsea 4-0 Everton: Kerr scores brace
Watch highlights as goals from Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby and Beth England help defending champions Chelsea to a comfortable victory over Everton in the Women's Super League.Full Article
Sam Kerr bagged a brace in the title holders' 4-0 victory over the Toffees