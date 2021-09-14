Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg live stream: How to watch Champions League clash – kick-off time, TV Channel and talkSPORT commentary
Holders Chelsea take on Zenit St Petersburg in their opening Champions League clash this evening. Thomas Tuchel’s Blues claimed European glory last term, beating Premier League rivals Manchester City 1-0 in the final. The west Londoners have made another fine start to the new campaign and will be confident ahead of their Champions League return. […]Full Article