Chelsea begin their Champions League defence with a tie at Stamford Bridge as they welcome Zenit St Petersburg.Full Article
How to watch Chelsea vs Zenit on TV with channel, live stream, team news and odds
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff City kick-off time, live stream details, TV channel and team news
Wales Online
Here's the full lowdown on the Championship clash at the City Ground
Advertisement
More coverage
Wales v Estonia kick-off time, TV channel, live stream details and team news
The full lowdown on Wales' latest World Cup qualifier at Cardiff City Stadium
Wales Online