Skip Bayless: Tom Brady deserves Offensive Player of the Week honors; he will win MVP this year and go 20-0 I UNDISPUTED
Tom Brady’s performance against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL’s season opener earned him Offensive Player of the Week honors from Pro Football Focus. The 44-year-old quarterback threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns during a 31-29 win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Skip Bayless explains why Brady deserves the honors, along with what it means for the quarterback and Bucs this season.Full Article