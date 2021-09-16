Leicester blow two-goal lead against Napoli as former Manchester United target Victor Osimhen scores brilliant double with Patson Daka denied first for club by VAR
Published
Leicester threw away a two-goal lead in their opening Europa League game against Napoli as they drew 2-2. Ayoze Perez got the ball rolling with an early goal before Harvey Barnes doubled that lead. The Foxes found themselves under sustained pressure during the game but Victor Osimhen’s showed his class with two second half goals. […]Full Article