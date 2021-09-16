Nuno Espirito Santo laments Tottenham’s ‘terrible’ injury crisis as Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura limp off and Jamie O’Hara questions squad depth ahead of crucial Chelsea clash
Nuno Espirito Santo is ruing Tottenham’s ‘terrible’ injury situation as Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn became the latest to pick up knocks in the 2-2 Europa Conference League draw at Rennes. The Portuguese is looking short of options for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea with Son Heung-min already battling a calf issue. That is […]Full Article