Colin Cowherd: The New York Giants don’t trust Daniel Jones I THE HERD

The New York Giants are now 0-2 after suffering a heart-wrenching loss to the Washington Football Team on Thursday night. Colin Cowherd decides if the Giants will be able to get back on track this season, and breaks down why he doesn't believe they trust Daniel Jones.Full Article
