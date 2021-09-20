Jimmy Greaves was like Lionel Messi but would be worth a billion pounds today – tributes continue flooding in for the ‘unstoppable’ England legend
Jimmy Greaves has been compared to Lionel Messi and labelled a billion pound player by a former teammate as tributes flood in for the footballing legend who sadly passed away aged 81 on Sunday. Greaves was one of the greatest players England has ever produced, becoming Tottenham's all-time top scorer with 226 goals, winning two