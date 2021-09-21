News24.com | Koepka-DeChambeau feud 'non-issue' says US Ryder Cup captain

News24.com | Koepka-DeChambeau feud 'non-issue' says US Ryder Cup captain

News24

Published

Brooks Koepka's feud with teammate Bryson DeChambeau won't be an issue at the 43rd Ryder Cup, US captain Steve Stricker insisted Monday.

Full Article