FIFA 22: Who has five-star skills moves including Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino and Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard but no Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo joins Paris Saint-Germain duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in the list of footballers with five-star skills in FIFA 22. EA Sports announced that just 9 players on the game have been given the highest dribbling attribute awarded to the best tricksters in the world. Five-star skillers are often the most coveted footballers on