Nick Wright & Chris Broussard address Aaron Rodgers' rant on the media I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to the. Pat McAfee Show to shed some light on his frustration with the media coverage on him: “I think all these people on all these shows think they're celebrities and they believe they have this platform to say whatever they want” LaVar Arrington thinks the MVP quarterback is right when he says this, but Nick Wright and Chris Broussard push back. Watch as they break down why they believe this rant from Rodgers is misguided.