Thomas Tuchel in outburst at Ben Chilwell just minutes into Chelsea's Carabao Cup clash

Thomas Tuchel in outburst at Ben Chilwell just minutes into Chelsea's Carabao Cup clash

Daily Star

Published

Chilwell made his first start this season against Aston Villa after Tuchel admitted he had been affected by his England snub - but it didn't stop the manager giving him an earful

Full Article