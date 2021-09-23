Who is Davis Mills? Stanford alum set to make first NFL start for Texans vs. Panthers
With Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve, third-round rookie Davis Mills looks to be the Texans' quarterback for the next several games starting Thursday.
Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills will make his first NFL start on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, coach..
