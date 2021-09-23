Anthony Joshua believes Oleksandr Usyk has already faced fighters just as powerful as him and insists he will not rely on brute force for victory
Published
Anthony Joshua has surprisingly told talkSPORT that he does not necessarily expect to be the most powerful fighter Oleksandr Usyk has ever faced. The unified heavyweight champion is set to defend his WBA, IBF and WBO belts against the Ukrainian former cruiserweight king on Saturday night in London. This will be just Usyk’s third pro […]Full Article