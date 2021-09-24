Emma Raducanu announces split from coach Andrew Richardson who guided her to US Open victory and looking for someone with ‘more professional tour experience’
Emma Raducanu revealed she has split from the coach who guided her to victory at the US Open. Andrew Richardson helped the 18-year-old shock the tennis world by winning the grand slam at Flushing Meadows. Richardson had known Raducanu since she was 11, crossing paths at the Bromley Tennis Centre, but had only been her