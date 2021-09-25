Giancarlo Stanton homers, drives in four as Yankees top Red Sox, 8-3
Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run and drove in four runs to help the New York Yankees defeat the Boston Red Sox, 8-3.Full Article
Giancarlo Stanton drives in four runs in first three innings as Yankees give Gerrit ColeÂ 7-0 lead.
