Callum Smith scores scary KO of Lenin Castillo who is left shaking and stretchered from the ring after quick response from medical staff on Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard
Published
Callum Smith made his light-heavyweight debut with a frightening knockout of Lenin Castillo on Saturday night. The former WBA super-middleweight champion looked impressive in his first fight at 175lbs, which took place on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk. However, his celebrations were quickly halted. Smith hammered Castillo with an overhand right in […]Full Article