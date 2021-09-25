Fans cry ‘robbery’ as Campbell Hatton beats 2-4 journeyman by very controversial decision on Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard
Campbell Hatton won his fourth professional fight in controversial fashion against Sonni Martinez on Saturday night. The 20-year-old son of boxing legend Ricky Hatton was seemingly outclassed by his 2-4 journeyman opponent on the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard, but got the win thanks to referee Marcus McDonnell's points decision. The bout began with