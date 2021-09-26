Whether he's inside the cage or outside of it, Kiwi UFC star Dan Hooker doesn't pull his punches. After a dominant unanimous decision win over Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 in Las Vegas on Sunday, Hooker unloaded on the treatment...Full Article
UFC 266: Dan Hooker hits out at New Zealand's 'powers that be' following UFC win
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya takes aim at New Zealand 'bureaucrats' over Dan Hooker lockdown bubble
Kiwi MMA star Israel Adesanya is not happy with New Zealand.The UFC's middleweight champion has launched a blistering attack on New..
New Zealand Herald