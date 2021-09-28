Roger Hunt: Watch England striker's three 1966 World Cup goals
Relive Roger Hunt's three goals for England at the 1966 World Cup against Mexico and France.Full Article
Roger Hunt's passing at the age of 83 has left just three surviving members of the team which started the 1966 World Cup final,..
World Cup 1966 winning striker Roger Hunt, who scored an astonishing 285 goals across 492 games for Liverpool between 1958 and..