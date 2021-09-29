Sheriff stars on Real Madrid win: Why not dream?
Sheriff Tiraspol's Frank Castaneda said he believed his side could pull off the upset against Real Madrid in Champions League group stage play.Full Article
The Moldovan side produced a stunning victory in the Spanish capital and it is now regarded as bigger than Celtic's win over..
The Champions League debutants had been pegged back by a Karim Benzema penalty before 92nd minute rocket from Sebastien Thill..