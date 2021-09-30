The New York Red Bulls managed a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union thanks to Omir Fernandez's goal in the 37th minute. New York extends their unbeaten streak to four matches.Full Article
Omir Fernandez’s goal helps New York Red Bulls draw with Philadelphia Union, 1-1
Fernandez Scores 3rd Goal In 4 Games, Red Bulls Tie Union
New York (11-8-7) extended its undefeated streak to four games.
CBS 2